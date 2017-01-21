Rockets at Grizzlies live stream: How to watch online

The Memphis Grizzlies (26-19) will host the Houston Rockets (33-13) on Saturday night. Here is how to watch this Southwest Division rivalry game online.

There are 11 NBA games on the schedule for Saturday, Jan. 21. One of those games will be between Southwest Division rivals in the Houston Rockets (33-13) and the Memphis Grizzlies (26-19). Tipoff from the FedEx Forum in Memphis will be at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Root Sports Southwest will carry the game in the Greater Houston area. FOX Sports Southeast will carry the game in the Greater Memphis area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Houston enters play at 33-13 on the year and in third place in the Western Conference. The Rockets trail the San Antonio Spurs (33-9) by two games in the Southwest Division standings. Houston lost its most recent game to the Golden State Warriors on Friday night, 125-108. The Rockets have gone 6-4 in their last 10 games and are 16-8 away from the Toyota Center this year.

Memphis enters play at 26-19 on the year and in sixth place in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies trail the Spurs by 8.5 games in the Southwest Division standings. Memphis won its most recent game over the Sacramento Kings on Friday night, 107-91. The Grizzlies have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games and are 15-8 at the FedEx Forum this season.

Date: Saturday, Jan. 21

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Venue: FedEx Forum

TV Info: RTSW, FSSE

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, this game between the Rockets and the Grizzlies is a pick ’em. The associated moneylines for this game are Memphis -110 and Houston -110. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 215.5 points.

This should be one of the better games of the Saturday slate. The big indicator here is the over/under total. Since Memphis needs to win low-scoring games, it will be awfully hard for the Grizzlies to keep pace with the high-flying Rockets offense. Houston will win convincingly.

This article originally appeared on