Rockets at Celtics live stream: How to watch online

The Boston Celtics (26-18) will host the Houston Rockets (34-14) on Wednesday night. Here is how to watch this NBA game online.

There are 10 NBA games on the schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 25. One of those games will be between the Houston Rockets (34-14) and the Boston Celtics (26-18). Tipoff from the TD Garden in Boston will be at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Root Sports Southwest will carry the game in the Greater Houston area. Comcast SportsNet New England will carry the game in the Greater Boston area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Houston enters play at 34-14 on the year and in third place in the Western Conference. The Rockets trail the San Antonio Spurs (36-9) by 3.5 games in the Southwest Division standings. Houston lost its most recent game on the road Monday night to the Milwaukee Bucks, 127-114. The Rockets have gone 5-5 in its last 10 games and are 17-9 away from the Toyota Center.

Boston enters play at 26-18 on the year and in third place in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics trail the Toronto Raptors (28-17) by 1.5 games in the Atlantic Division standings. Boston has lost three games in a row, has gone 6-4 in its last 10 and is 13-8 at the TD Garden this season.

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 25

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: TD Garden

TV Info: CSNE, RTSW

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Celtics will be getting 3.5 points at home from the visiting Rockets. The associated moneylines for this game are Houston -165 and Boston +145. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 229.5 points.

Boston has struggled of late and isn’t the most dynamic home team this season. Look for the Rockets to win and cover on Monday night over the Celtics.

