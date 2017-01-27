Rockets at 76ers live stream: How to watch online

The Philadelphia 76ers (17-27) will host the Houston Rockets (34-15) on Friday night. Here is how to watch this NBA game online.

Tipoff from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia will be at 8:00 p.m. ET. While there will not be a local telecast in the Houston or Philadelphia media markets, the national broadcast can be seen on ESPN. WatchESPN will have the available live stream.

Houston enters play at 34-15 on the year and in third place in the Western Conference. The Rockets trail the San Antonio Spurs (36-9) by four games in the Southwest Division standings. Houston has lost two games in a row, has gone 4-6 in its last 10 and is 17-10 away from the Toyota Center this season.

Philadelphia enters play at 17-27 on the year and in 12th place in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers trail the Toronto Raptors (28-18) by 10 games in the Atlantic Division standings. Philadelphia has won two games in a row, has gone 8-2 in its last 10 and is 11-14 at the Wells Fargo Center this season.

Date: Friday, Jan. 27

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Wells Fargo Center

TV Info: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

According to OddsShark.com, the 76ers will be getting eight points at home from the visiting Rockets. The associated moneylines for this game are Houston -400 and Philadelphia +325. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 217 points.

This game will be closer than the eight points that the Rockets are laying. The Rockets have cooled off a bit of late, while Philadelphia hasn’t played this well in over three years. Take the 76ers getting points. If they get hot from beyond the arc, maybe an upset is on the way?

