Bulls center Robin Lopez is a real team player. I mean, how many guys out there are willing to take a pass to the face just to help the team get a bucket?

That’s what RoLo did on Sunday night, taking a dish from Michael Carter-Williams straight to the grill, and sending it in the direction of Taj Gibson for an easy dunk.

Sadly he didn’t get an assist even though he really deserved one.

– Kenny Ducey

