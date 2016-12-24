Richard Jefferson Talks Jeremy Lin, Possible Return to Nets, and Christmas Gifts (video)

Last night, the Brooklyn Nets were blown out by the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers. Following the game, former Net and current Cavalier Richard Jefferson discussed Jeremy Lin, the Nets, and Christmas gifts (which involves another Net).

A game against the Cavs two days before Christmas may not have been a pretty one for the Nets, but there were some notable moments from the blowout loss. This includes a play when Brooklyn Nets point guard Jeremy Lin almost blocked former Net Richard Jefferson‘s layup on a fast break.

Jefferson talked about that moment, among many other things, on FOX Sports Ohio after the game. “That, again, would’ve been the second edition of the Richard Jefferson retirement, if Jeremy Lin would’ve blocked my shot on that segment,” said Jefferson.

Remember: the first edition of the Richard Jefferson retirement occurred following the Cavs’ victory in bringing the Larry O’Brien back to Cleveland. This only lasted for about 72 hours. Jefferson recanted his retirement during Cleveland’s championship parade during which the crowd chanted “one more year,” to which Jefferson responded, “If you guys want me to play one more year, I’ll play one more year.”

And now we’re here.

RJ might’ve won a championship with the Cavs, but all Nets fans (and most NBA fans) know him from his time in New Jersey. Jefferson spent seven seasons with the New Jersey Nets, where he averaged 17.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and three assists per game.

During his tenure in New Jersey, he, along with Jason Kidd, led the Nets to two back-to-back NBA Finals in 2002 and 2003. In the following years with Vince Carter, the trio brought the Nets to four more playoff runs.

Unsurprisingly, RJ has some very fond memories in New Jersey and holds his stint in New Jersey close to his heart. “There’s two teams that matter to me, this one here (Cleveland)… but also the team that drafted me (New Jersey),” said Jefferson. “I played seven years there (New Jersey). Most people know me from my time there, so that for me is always going to be a special time.”

Christmas is also a special time (of year), and Jefferson revealed something special and Nets-related (perhaps rather surprising) that he bought for his son — a Rondae Hollis-Jefferson jersey. “The way you see this little munchkin, we’re going to have to get another one because I’ll tell you the truth, he is going to want to wear it all the time,” said Jefferson.

RHJ and RJ both have the same number on the Nets (24) along with two of the same letters in their acronym-nicknames, so that’s perhaps a close bond. Plus, they’re both clearly full of character.

Also, did Jefferson hint that he’s going to return to the Nets after this year? “It’s so weird, when I go back to New Jersey after this year, after they trade me or whatever, I’m just trying to figure out how I’m going to get back that [Hollis-Jefferson] jersey back from [my son],” he said towards the end of the video.

He did say New Jersey, but he also hinted at a trade, so perhaps that was just a slip of the tongue. Nets Nation should be on the edge of their seats for this one.

