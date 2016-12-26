Richard Jefferson Still Has Hops, Goes Up High Twice in Christmas Day Matchup (video)

Before the Brooklyn Nets came to Brooklyn, they were the New Jersey Nets. One of the most popular New Jersey Nets players was Richard Jefferson, who now plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Yesterday, RJ showed that he can still get up high in two pretty big gifts/dunks on Christmas.

Once upon a time, on a team far, far away in New Jersey, Richard Jefferson was young, bald (he still is), and he helped bring the New Jersey Nets to back-to-back NBA Finals. But perhaps he was most known for his ruthless posters during his time in New Jersey, including this one over Kobe Bryant. He even participated in the 2003 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, though his overall performance in that was underwhelming.

Yesterday, in the Christmas Day rematch between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors, we saw a little of vintage RJ. The 36-year-old small forward soared high twice, finishing on two monster jams that awed all fans who were watching the game.

First came a dunk over Kevin Durant that drew an enormous reaction from RJ, which then resulted in a taunting technical foul for Jefferson. Apparently the technical foul was called because Jefferson winked at Durant following the slam, but really, let a 36-year-old have his moment.

Then, just a few minutes later, Jefferson posterized Klay Thompson on an even flashier and more brutal finish, hence why Jeff Van Gundy shouted, “taunt everybody, Richard!” in reference to what happened following the previous RJ slam. This one was purely cold-blooded.

Well, it’s nice to see that there’s still a former Net having fun on a championship-contending team. And by having fun, I mean victimize players even on Christmas Day, of course. Keep being you, RJ.

Merry Christmas, everyone. And may God bless Kevin Durant’s and Klay Thompson’s souls.

