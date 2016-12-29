Report: Taurean Prince Assigned to D-League

Atlanta Hawks rookie Taurean Prince is headed to the D-League.

The Atlanta Hawks have just announced that rookie Taurean Prince has been assigned to the Long Island Nets of the NBA Development League.

ROSTER UPDATE: We have assigned Taurean Prince to the @LongIslandNets of the @nbadleague — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 29, 2016

The news was first reported by Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Long Island’s next game is Friday Dec. 30 against the Delaware 87ers. D-League games can be seen for free on Facebook Live.

I think this is a positive for Prince. He’s finally going to get some extended time on the court. The Hawks are trying to make the playoffs, developing rookies isn’t the top priority at the moment. There’s also a fairly dense long-jam on the wings and in the post rotation, when everyone is healthy. There isn’t room to develop both Prince and DeAndre’ Bembry.

Prince was selected 12th overall in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Hawks. So far this season, he is averaging 3.4 points, 0.7 assists, and 2 rebounds per game on 39.3 percent shooting. He’s averaged 10 minutes per game in 20 games played.

This article originally appeared on