Report: Orlando Magic expected to sign Anthony Brown to 10-day contract

With the Orlando Magic desperate for some wing help, it appears they are ready to make a call up from their D-League team and sign Anthony Brown.

The Orlando Magic are going to be filling their shooting guard spot by committee for at least the next month. Jodie Meeks‘ thumb injury has thrown the rotation out of whack.

C.J. Watson started in Jodie Meeks’ place Friday. And while C.J. Watson played OK, it is less than ideal. Even if Watson plays good defense, most good shooting guards will be able to shoot over the top of him. And his offense is still missing in action throughout this season.

The other options are not ideal either. Mario Hezonja has a lot of promise, but coach Frank Vogel said he prefers playing him at small forward because it allows him better matchups on defense. And pairing D.J. Augustin with Elfrid Payton has delivered mixed results, at best.

The Orlando Magic would seemingly do well to add some more size at shooting guard even if it is temporary with Evan Fournier still day to day with a heel injury.

That makes finding some help at shooting guard vital for the team as it tries to stay alive in the Playoff race. The group they had worked Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks but does not seem to have any long-term prospects.

It would appear then the Magic are going to turn to a free agent to relieve some of that pressure at the 2-guard.

Marc Stein of ESPN.com reports the Magic appear prepared to offer a 10-day contract to Erie BayHawks guard Anthony Brown.

No NBA callups yet at the @nbadleague Showcase near Toronto but word is Orlando is lining up a 10-day deal with Erie guard Anthony Brown. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) January 21, 2017

Brown was the first overall pick in last year’s D-League Draft. He is averaging 21.6 points per game and shooting 47.2 percent from beyond the arc for the BayHawks this year. He is likely the top overall prospect int he D-League — the D-League’s Web site ranks him third in the entire league.

A NBA call-up was only a matter of time.

The 6-foot-7 guard has had a cup of tea in the NBA. He was the final cut for the Los Angeles Lakers in training camp and played sparingly early in the year for the New Orleans Pelicans. Brown scored 34 points across nine games and 143 minutes this year. He shot 34.1 percent. There is still a question whether Brown can make it in the NBA.

But he has some built-in advantages. The Erie BayHawks run the same offense and defense as the Magic. The transition to playing with the Magic should be smooth.

If the Magic do go through with the signing, he will have that advantage and be able to jump quickly into practice and, possibly games. The Magic are home for a short while before hitting the road again. This would be a good time to integrate him and sign him.

With the D-League Showcase going on in Mississauga, Canada, there is going to be a lot of interest and scouting in D-League players. Brown has struggled some on this big stage. But his play for much of the season with the BayHawks will earn him a look in the NBA.

With the Magic clearly needing some depth on the wing — at least for practice — it appears that opportunity is on its way.

This article originally appeared on