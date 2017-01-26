Report: Larry Nance Jr. not competing in NBA All-Star dunk contest
Lakers fans may have to wait another year to see Larry Nance Jr. in the dunk contest.
The Los Angeles Lakers forward will not be competing in the dunk contest during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend during Feb. 17-19 in New Orleans, according to a report by ESPN’s by Baxter Holmes.
The report indicates Nance turned down the offer to participate in the dunk spectacle due to the bone bruise in his left knee which kept him sidelined for 16 games this season.
Nance Jr., who has been vocal about his excitement to participate, received an invite earlier this season, the source said, but Nance’s plans were interrupted by a bone bruise in his left knee, which sidelined him for 16 games in December and January.
More from Lake Show Life
- Lakers Lose Close One in Portland: Three Takeaways10m ago
- Los Angeles Lakers at Portland Trail Blazers Preview and Prediction: Bring That ‘Extra Stuff’21h ago
- Lakers: D’Angelo Russell, Brandon Ingram Selected For Rising Stars Game1 d ago
- Lakers: Injuries Derailing D’Angelo Russell’s Sophomore Season1 d ago
- 3 Questions for the Lakers Front Office1 d ago
Nance, the son of the NBA’s first slam dunk champion Larry Nance Sr., has always been open to joining the popular All-Star event but for the second straight year, an injury has prevented him from doing so.
If he does compete next year it would likely be great timing considering the All-Star Game will be played in Los Angeles in 2018.
Fans will still have D’Angelo Russell and rookie Brandon Ingram to root for as the two are penciled in for the Rising Stars Challenge.
Do you think there’s chance we’ll see Nance in the dunk contest next year? Are you disappointed he won’t be in it this year? Let us know in the comments below!