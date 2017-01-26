Report: Larry Nance Jr. not competing in NBA All-Star dunk contest

Lakers fans may have to wait another year to see Larry Nance Jr. in the dunk contest.

The Los Angeles Lakers forward will not be competing in the dunk contest during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend during Feb. 17-19 in New Orleans, according to a report by ESPN’s by Baxter Holmes.

The report indicates Nance turned down the offer to participate in the dunk spectacle due to the bone bruise in his left knee which kept him sidelined for 16 games this season.

Nance, the son of the NBA’s first slam dunk champion Larry Nance Sr., has always been open to joining the popular All-Star event but for the second straight year, an injury has prevented him from doing so.

If he does compete next year it would likely be great timing considering the All-Star Game will be played in Los Angeles in 2018.

Fans will still have D’Angelo Russell and rookie Brandon Ingram to root for as the two are penciled in for the Rising Stars Challenge.

Do you think there’s chance we’ll see Nance in the dunk contest next year? Are you disappointed he won’t be in it this year? Let us know in the comments below!

This article originally appeared on