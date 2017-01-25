Report: Knicks offer Carmelo Anthony for Kevin Love trade, Cavs decline

The New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers have both been looking to make changes but Melo for Love is not on the Cavs’ radar.

It has become very clear that Carmelo Anthony and Knicks president Phil Jackson are not seeing eye-to-eye when it comes to how to handle this franchise. It seems inevitable that both will soon be out of New York but Anthony might be first.

The Knicks reportedly contacted the Cavs about a clean swap, Carmelo Anthony for Kevin Love. According to ESPN.com, the Cavs quickly declined the offer.

LeBron James spoke out recently criticizing the Cavs for their play and saying that they have a lot of work to do if they want to repeat as NBA champions. James added that the Cavs are a top-heavy team and they need a playmaker.

James’ comments seem questionable when considering the team he has around him. James, who is the ultimate playmaker, teams up every night with Kyrie Irving and Love. They have a rebounding presence with Tristian Thompson and they added a shooter in Kyle Korver. Let’s remember they are missing J.R. Smith, who received surgery on his thumb in December and is set to miss another month at least.

For Knicks fans, this trade rumor had them smiling from ear to ear. Anthony has grown unpopular in New York but he has made it clear that it is where he wants to be. The Knicks would be smart to move Anthony, whether it is to Cleveland or to the Clippers, and build around Kristaps Porzingis.

While the Cavs declined this offer, they might have something else cooked up to acquire Anthony, who is a very close friend of James. As for Knicks fans, all they can do is sit back and wait.

