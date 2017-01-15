Report: Jazz get good news on Rodney Hood’s knee injury
The Utah Jazz got some good news Sunday, when an MRI reportedly revealed that the knee injury shooting guard Rodney Hood suffered Saturday night against the Orlando Magic was only a bone bruise.
Tribune sources: Hood will miss Monday's game in Phoenix with the bone bruise, but will be day-to-day otherwise going forward
— Tony Jones (@tribjazz) January 15, 2017
Hood landed awkwardly on the knee while driving to the basket late in a 114-107 win, and the team said after the game that it was hyperextended pending a Sunday MRI.
Day-to-day on what was a scary-looking injury is good news for a Jazz team that is 26-16 and in fifth place in the Western Conference. Hood, a third-year pro, is a key reason Utah is on track to make the playoffs for the first time since 2012. He’s the team’s third-leading scorer at 14 points per game and has started all 37 games he’s played in.