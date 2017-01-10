Report: Derrick Rose’s future with Knicks uncertain

After missing the New York Knicks’ game Monday night, Derrick Rose’s future with the team is uncertain, according to a report.

Team officials and even some of Rose’s associates were unable to reach the star point guard or any of his closest confidants, and Rose had given no indication that he would be late or would miss the game entirely.

However, it’s starting to sound like Rose simply went AWOL, and according to The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski, his future with the franchise has now been called into question:

“In the aftermath of going AWOL at The Garden, Knicks officials need to further determine Rose’s passion to return to the team and continue playing. Rose has put into peril his short-term role – with the possibility of a suspension, sources said – and the longer-term chances to land a lucrative contract extension with the Knicks in July, league sources told The Vertical.”

According to Woj, team officials were “livid” when they didn’t hear from Rose to confirm he was all right until after the game was over. Backup point guard Brandon Jennings started in his place in a 110-96 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans at Madison Square Garden.

Starting center Joakim Noah told reporters after the game that he had talked to Rose and that the former MVP was “OK,” but did not elaborate on Rose’s whereabouts or what was said in the conversation.

The Knicks have now lost eight of their last nine games, falling to 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 17-21 record. According to Frank Isola of the New York Daily News, Rose could possibly be en route to his hometown of Chicago:

There are strong indications that Derrick Rose returned to his hometown of Chicago. — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) January 10, 2017

Wojnarowski reports that the relationship between Rose and Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek has grown strenuous, which could be a factor here. In the fourth quarter of New York’s Friday night game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Hornacek opted to play third string point guard Ron Baker in the fourth quarter over Rose.

The 28-year-old Rose, who will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, is averaging 17.3 points, 4.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game in 33 appearances for the Knicks this season.

Depending on the reason for his absence, Rose may have just cost himself significant money from other free agency suitors this summer.

