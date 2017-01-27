Report: Dallas Mavericks to Sign Yogi Ferrell Amongst PG Injuries

After being decimated by injuries at the point guard position, the Dallas Mavericks will sign former Indiana Hoosier Yogi Ferrell.

The Dallas Mavericks have had a disappointing season thus far, partially due to being decimated time and time again by injuries. After a 3-17 start, the Mavs have slowly looked better and better as of late as their health has returned. However, now the injury bug has returned.

The point guard position is in particularly big jeopardy, with Deron Williams, JJ Barea, and now D-League show out Pierre Jackson getting hurt. Last night against the Thunder, Jackson limped off the court and didn’t return after racking up 9 points and 4 assists in 13 minutes.

Now, with only Devin Harris and combo guard Seth Curry capable of running the offense, Dallas has turned to the former Indiana Hoosier Yogi Ferrell to take the mantle of back up point guard.

The Mavericks are planning to sign guard Yogi Ferrell of D-League's Long Island on a 10-day contract, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 27, 2017

Ferrell went undrafted and was signed by the Brooklyn Nets. Since then he has spent most of the season with the Nets D-League affiliate the Long Island Nets. In his minimal time in the NBA he has averaged 5.4 points, 1.7 assists, and 1.2 rebounds in a reserve role with the Nets.

Kevin “Yogi” Ferrell is a smart, reliable point guard who knows how to run an offense and get everyone involved. He has good court vision and trusts himself to make plays, and he isn’t afraid to be aggressive offensively despite his small stature of 6’0″ 180lbs. Rick Carlisle has plenty of experience with utilizing skilled, smaller point guards, and will likely make Ferrell look like a legitimate NBA player, if not a draft snub like Ferrell’s new teammate Dorian Finney-Smith.

Only time will tell how Ferrell plays out in Dallas, but I am optimistic that he will fit right in and contribute. At the least he can help bridge Dallas through a few games until the other Mavs point guards get healthy.

Ferrell will likely make his Mavericks debut Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs at 6:00 CT.

