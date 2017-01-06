Report: Atlanta Hawks Waive Ryan Kelly

The Atlanta Hawks have waived Ryan Kelly as they attempt to finalize their deal that will send Kyle Korver to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

As the Atlanta Hawks finalize their trade to that will send Kyle Korver to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Mike Dunleavy Jr., Mo Williams, and a protected first round pick, they have parted ways with a player at the end of their roster.

According to Marc Stein of ESPN, the Hawks have waived forward Ryan Kelly.

Kelly was not a factor in Atlanta’s rotation. He was effectively their 15th man. This season he averaged 1.1 points and 1.1 rebounds per game in nine games played. Most of his minutes have come in garbage time. This is a move that was expected. Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported as much earlier in the day.

It remains to be seen whether the Hawks will choose to bring back Kelly on a ten-day contract once the Korver trade is completed. After that trade is completed, they are also expected to waive Mo Williams, who has not played this season. That would open up room on the roster for Kelly to return.

