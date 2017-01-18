Report: Atlanta Hawks Trade Mo Williams, To Sign Gary Neal

While the world slept, the Atlanta Hawks made a few overnight roster moves. Who did they add to their roster?

This morning I learned that sleep is for the weak. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, the Atlanta Hawks have traded Mo Williams to the Denver Nuggets. Atlanta will also send cash to Denver, while the Nuggets will send Atlanta the rights to Cenk Akyol.

This move does not come as a shock to folks that have been following the Hawks closely in recent weeks. They acquired Williams in the deal that sent Kyle Korver to the Cleveland Cavaliers, but Williams is essentially retired. He has not played a game this season. They were never going to keep him around.

After the trade, the team has one more move to complete. The Hawks will use the open roster spot to sign Gary Neal to a ten-day contract, also according to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical.

This move also doesn’t come as a surprise. Rumors last week suggested that the Hawks were interested in bringing Neal aboard. I’m not sure that there’s actually room for Neal in the rotation, but he gives them veteran depth off the bench.

Neal is a fairly one-dimensional player. The one thing he can do is shoot. Neal is a career 38.3 percent shooter from three-point range. Last season he averaged 9.8 points per game on 46.5 percent shooting and 41 percent from three-point distance, in 40 games for the Washington Wizards.

He’s spent the bulk of this season with the Texas Legends of the NBA Development League.

