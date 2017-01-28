Report: Atlanta Hawks Plan To Sign Lamar Patterson

According to reports the Atlanta Hawks are planning to bring back a former Hawk on a 10-day contract.

It looks like Gary Neal‘s tenure with the Atlanta Hawks will be short-lived. Neal’s contract is up and the organization is planning to go in another direction, rather than offering him another 10-day contract.

According to Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Hawks plan to sign former Hawk Lamar Patterson to a 10-day contract. Atlanta’s interest in Patterson was first reported by ESPN’s Marc Stein.

Hawks plan is to sign Lamar Patterson to a 10-day contract. Gary Neal's 10-day deal is up. — Chris Vivlamore (@CVivlamoreAJC) January 28, 2017

Patterson played 35 games for the Hawks during the 2015-16 season. He averaged 2.4 points and 1.4 rebounds per game on 35 percent shooting and 24.5 percent from three-point range. On July 12th, 2016 he was waived by Atlanta.

The Sacramento Kings claimed him off waives a few days later, but they would waive him again in October. Patterson has spent the 2016-17 season with the Reno Bighorns of the NBA Development League.

Patterson has been dominating in the D-League. With the Bighorns Patterson is averaging 24.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game on 43.1 percent shooting and 33.9 percent from three-point distance. He’s coming off of two performances where he dropped 41 points and 39 points respectively.

It’s unlikely that Patterson will see much playing time with the Hawks, but he’s a talented young player that will provide depth on the wing. Patterson will also serve as a third point guard in emergency situations. I think this is a preferable option to keeping Neal around for another 10-day contract.

Patterson already knows the system and would be better equipped to help in a situation where he was required to play.

