Report: Atlanta Hawks Finalizing Kyle Korver Trade To Cavs

According to Shams Charania of The Vertical, the Atlanta Hawks have traded veteran sharpshooter Kyle Korver to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Vertical Sources with @ShamsCharania: Atlanta is finalizing a deal to send guard Kyle Korver to the Cleveland Cavaliers. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) January 6, 2017

Korver became a fan favorite during his time with the Hawks. He even made the Eastern Conference All-Star team during the magical 2014-2015 season. In five seasons with the Hawks, Korver averaged 10.9 points per game on 48.4 percent shooting from three-point range.

Korver was relegated to a bench role a few weeks ago. This season he’s averaging 9.5 points per game on 44.1 percent shooting and 40.9 percent from three-point range. Since moving to the bench, Korver had been playing well. In 11 games off the bench, he’s shooting 43.3 percent from outside.

Korver should slot into Cleveland’s rotation seamlessly, replacing the injured J.R. Smith.. This move gives Korver a chance to win a championship as his career nears the end. Imagine LeBron James getting into the lane and whipping passes to a wide open Korver in the corner. It will be both beautiful and depressing.

I have to think this is the first domino to fall in what will be several trades made by the Hawks. Matt Moore of CBS Sports said it best.

Gotta think the Hawks are gonna really tear down now. You don’t go “Oh, the Cavs are the one team we can’t get past. I know, give ‘em Kyle" — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) January 6, 2017

It wouldn’t make sense to trade Korver to a team that you believe you’ll be competing with come playoff time. I’d be very surprised if Thabo Sefolosha and Paul Millsap were not moved in the coming weeks. Sometimes it’s best to rebuild. It may be difficult, but it’s the right move for the organization.

We’ll provide an update once more information is revealed about the trade.

