Remembering the joy of Craig Sager

The holidays can bring joy from unexpected places

The weight of this article had me not only question whether or not to write it, but whether or not to explore the pain of sudden loss. Because in exploring the sadness behind losing Craig sager, it forced a closer exploration of self. And often times it’s the search within that is the most unsettling, but also the most rewarding.

It’s in this journey of self that I’ve realized how people can come to be defined by their circumstances. The reality of life is often an un-explainable adventure. There are lessons to be learned or taught around every corner. I think in Sager’s case, he saw his diagnosis as an opportunity, rather than a finale.

While seeking treatment for his illness, Sager would spend a majority of his final moments here in Houston. The always impeccably dressed reporter would become a fixture at Astros and Rockets games. In fact, he was interviewed during a game of the Rockets/Clippers playoff series a year ago. Craig jokingly let the reporter know to be mindful of her job while he was on the scene. He was in good spirits despite being in a fight for his life.

The fans around the NBA rallied for Sager and he soaked all the love in. The cheers for his return were almost in unison and seeing him on the sidelines again was encouraging. He was doing what he loved and the joy he felt was evident while he talked to the coaches and players. It’s this joy that is worth remembering, among other things that were Sager.



The lust for life and all its baggage was something Sager embodied and it carried him through three bone marrow transplants. His fight, though ending tragically December 15th, has definitely made me more aware of the happiness, even in the most trivial of things. Especially, during the holidays. And truthfully, that’s all that the people who have left us in passing, really want for us. Our continued happiness.

