RECAP: Phoenix Suns 123, Philadelphia 76ers 116

The Philadelphia 76ers outplayed the Phoenix Suns for the first three quarters of tonight’s game, but the Suns made an impressive fourth quarter comeback and defeated the 76ers by a final of 123-116.

The Philadelphia 76ers played a solid first quarter of basketball as the team held a 31-24 lead heading into the second, while shooting a perfect 13-13 from the free throw line. The team had no turnovers in the quarter, something that has been a vital to some of the team’s early success. Joel Embiid and Nerlens Noel got on the court together for a few minutes for the first time this season. Embiid and Jahlil Okafor continued to start together, but Joel continued to see more time in the post than Jahlil.

The Sixers built off a strong first quarter with an even better second quarter. Embiid continued to dominate on both ends of the floor, as he finished the half with 13 points, 4 rebounds, and two blocks (including one emphatic rejection of the Suns’ P.J. Tucker) in just 14 minutes. T.J. McConnell, playing in the city closest to his alma matter, Arizona, showed plenty of hustle in the quarter, saving a lose ball by throwing a no-look ball to Ersan Ilysaova for a 3-pointer.

It was a balanced attack for the Sixers in the first half, as the team had six players with at least 8 points on the break, with Embiid leading all players with his 13 points. The Sixers’ perfect 16-16 free throw shooting was the difference in the fist half as the Suns shot just 9-15 from the free-throw line, and was a big factor in the Sixers leading 66-53 at the break.

The Sixers’ 13-point halftime lead quickly went away as the Suns came out firing in the third quarter, getting off to a 14-2 run to start the third quarter and cutting it to a one point Sixers lead, before Brett Brown finally decided to call a timeout.

The Sixers were able to not let things get out of hand, and managed to still lead heading into the final quarter, 85-81. Embiid had 19 points through three quarters of play, which was still good for the most among all players. Ilyasova hit a few clutch shots, as he had 14 points, which is all the points he would score in the game.

The Suns came into the game 0-17 when trailing heading into the fourth quarter. That all changed tonight as the Suns caught fire in the final quarter, thanks to Eric Bledsoe and Devin Booker. The Suns didn’t miss a shot for the first nine and a half minutes of the first quarter.

Booker and Bledsoe were the driving forces for the Suns’ comeback attempt, as they combined for 47 points, with Booker scoring 23, and Bledsoe with 24, which was his team’s high. The Suns ended up with 42 points in the final frame.

Embiid finished with 27 points — which led all players — and 7 rebounds in 28 minutes tonight. Sergio Rodriguez also chipped in 21 points in 26 minutes in tonight’s loss.

The Sixers will be off for the Christmas holiday and will play next on Monday night in Sacramento against the Kings. The game is scheduled to start at 10:30 p.m. EST.

