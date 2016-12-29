Reactions from Game 32: Sacramento Kings at Portland Trail Blazers

The Sacramento Kings lost a tough game last night to the Portland Trail Blazers. As a result, many fans within the Kings community took their reactions towards their beloved team via social media.

Listed down below are some of the responses that pertain to the purple and white from last night.

I don't understand Matt Barnes getting 10 minutes, let alone closing minutes. — Bryant West (@BSWest5) December 29, 2016

Well, dammit. This has to be one of the most #Kangz games I've seen in a while! — KingJimD (@jimteach30) December 29, 2016

Casspi should be in for Barnes but na — Donnie Johnson (@dj3ptkilla44) December 29, 2016

This lineup can't create offense if Collison isn't scoring well — Sactown Royalty (@sactownroyalty) December 29, 2016

no offense and no defense… welcome back kings — Boogie Cousins 2016 (@SacTown6thMan) December 29, 2016

Kings trail 60-44 at the half. Not a good half of hoops for Sacramento. — James Ham (@James_Ham) December 29, 2016

Matt Barnes is not good enough to be playing these crunch time minutes — Akis Yerocostas (@Aykis16) December 29, 2016

Can Willie not jump!?!? Doesn't jump on D, doesn't jump for rebounds and barely jumps to dunk. Dude is lost and refuses to leave his feet!! — BOB TOPP (@BobbyTopping) December 29, 2016

Ben McLemore is wasting minutes for Garrett Temple. — Sean Raffetto (@SeanRaffetto) December 29, 2016

As bad as we’ve played, this game is right there for the taking. — Niko Rust (@Kings_6thMan) December 29, 2016

Kings are going to rely on another incredible 4th quarter… — John (@HeuristicLineup) December 29, 2016

Considering that the Blazers were without the help of their star player Damian Lillard, it was a tough one to swallow for the Kings. Hopefully, for the team and their fans, they can refind their mojo on Saturday night when they face off against the Memphis Grizzlies.

