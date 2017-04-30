Rashad McCants selected with No. 1 pick in Big3 draft

Guard Rashad McCants was selected by the Trilogy (a team run by Kenyon Martin and Al Harrington) with the No. 1 overall pick in the BIG3 draft.

The BIG3 is a three-on-three league involving former NBA players. More than 70 players have signed up in hopes of playing for one of the eight teams in the league.

The draft was held on Sunday at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.

McCants was a standout player at North Carolina before being selected in the first round of the 2005 NBA draft. He played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Sacramento Kings from 2005 to 2009. He has also played professionally in the D-League and in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

The league will begin play on June 25 with the inaugural games held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

