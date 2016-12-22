Raptors star Kyle Lowry surprises kids with a holiday shopping spree

Raptors star Kyle Lowry made a surprise appearance at St. Paul Catholic School in Toronto Wednesday morning and brought 26 children to a Toys R Us store for a holiday shopping spree.

What a great morning with @kyle_lowry7 surprising the students at St Paul's with a shopping spree at @toysruscanada. 🎁🎄🏀 #KLowAssist #ThisIsWhyWePlay #WeTheNorth A video posted by Toronto Raptors (@raptors) on Dec 21, 2016 at 6:38am PST

#KLowAssist #ThisIsWhyWePlay #WeTheNorth A photo posted by Toronto Raptors (@raptors) on Dec 21, 2016 at 6:40am PST

The students had 15 minutes to choose their gifts. Lowry said he wanted to show the kids that Christmas is “supposed to be a wonderful time.”

Via the Toronto Star:

“I want to make children have faith in that something good will happen to them in their lives. It might not be the biggest thing, but it’s more about me and my wife wanting to give back to the community that we live in, that we’re a part of, that supports us.”