Raptors at Spurs live stream: How to watch online

There are eight NBA games on tap for Tuesday, Jan. 3. One of those games will be between the Toronto Raptors (23-10) and the San Antonio Spurs (27-7). Tipoff from the AT&T Center in San Antonio will be at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Sportsnet One will carry the game in Ontario. FOX Sports Southwest will carry the game in the Greater San Antonio area. Since this game will not be nationally televised in the United States, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Toronto enters play at 23-10 on the year and in second place in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors lead the Boston Celtics (20-14) by 3.5 games in the Atlantic Division standings. Toronto won its most recent game on the road against the Los Angles Lakers on Sunday, 123-114. The Raptors have gone 7-3 in their last 10 games and are 12-5 away from the Air Canada Centre this season.

San Antonio enters play at 27-7 on the year and in second place in the Western Conference. The Spurs lead the Houston Rockets (27-9) by a game in the Southwest Division standings. San Antonio lost its most recent game on the road to the Atlanta Hawks in overtime on Sunday, 114-112. The Spurs have gone 8-2 in their last 10 and are 11-4 at the AT&T Center this season.

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 3

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: San Antonio, Texas

Venue: AT&T Center

TV Info: Sportsnet One, FSSW

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Spurs will be six points at home to the visiting Raptors. The associated moneylines for this game are San Antonio -230 and Toronto +190. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 210.5 points.

This is a great League Pass game for Tuesday night. Two second-place teams in their respective conferences. Sit back and enjoy the Raptors versus the Spurs. It should be a good one down in San Antonio.

