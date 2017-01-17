Raptors at Nets live stream: How to watch online

The Brooklyn Nets (8-32) will host the Toronto Raptors (27-13) on Tuesday night. Here is how to watch this Atlantic Division rivalry game online.

There are five NBA games on the schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 17. One of those games will be between Atlantic Division rivals in the Toronto Raptors (27-13) and the Brooklyn Nets (8-32). Tipoff from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn will be at 7:30 p.m. ET.

TSN1/3/4 will carry the game in Canada. The YES Network will have the telecast in the Tri-State Area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Toronto enters play at 27-13 on the year and in second place in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors lead the Boston Celtics (26-15) by 1.5 games in the Atlantic Division standings. Toronto has won three games in a row, has gone 5-5 in its last 10, and is 12-7 away from the Air Canada Centre this season.

Brooklyn enters play at 8-32 on the year and in 15th place in the Eastern Conference. The Nets trail the Raptors by a massive 19 games in the Atlantic Division standings. Brooklyn has lost 10 games in a row and is 7-14 at the Barclays Center this season

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 17

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: New York, New York

Venue: Barclays Center

TV Info: TSN1/3/4, YES

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Nets will be getting a whopping 11 points at home from the visiting Raptors. The associated moneylines for this game are Toronto -775 and Brooklyn +540. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 227 points.

This one will almost certainly get ugly. Again, Toronto will be laying 11 points on the road against a division rival in the Nets. Given that it is a home game for the Nets, they could conceivably cover, but this is a game that the Raptors win going away easily.

This article originally appeared on