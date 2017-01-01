Raptors at Lakers live stream: How to watch online

The Los Angeles Lakers (12-24) will host the Toronto Raptors (22-10) on Sunday night. Here is how to watch this NBA game online.

There are five NBA games on tap for Sunday, Jan. 1. One of these games will be between the Toronto Raptors (22-10) and the Los Angeles Lakers (12-24). Tipoff from the Staples Center in Los Angeles will be at 9:30 p.m. ET.

The Sports Network 2 will have the telecast in Canada. Time Warner will carry the game in the Greater Los Angeles area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Toronto enters play at 22-10 on the season and in second place in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors lead the Boston Celtics (20-14) by three games in the Atlantic Division standings. Toronto has lost two straight, has gone 7-3 in its last 10, and is 11-5 away from the Air Canada Centre this year.

Los Angeles enters play at 12-24 on the season and in 13th place in the Western Conference. The Lakers trail the Golden State Warriors (29-5) by a massive 18 games in the Pacific Division standings. Los Angeles has lost two straight, has gone 2-8 in its last 10, and is 7-9 as the home team at the Staples Center this year.

Date: Sunday, Jan. 1

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Staples Center

TV Info: TSN2, TWSN

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Lakers will be getting 8.5 points at home from the visiting Raptors. The associated moneylines for this game are Toronto -385 and Los Angeles +315. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 217.5 points.

Both teams are riding brief losing streaks. Toronto is clearly the better of the two teams. Look for the Raptors to swallow the points and win a road game against the Lakers to get back on track.

