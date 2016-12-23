Raptors at Jazz live stream: How to watch online

The Utah Jazz (18-12) will host the Toronto Raptors (20-8) on Friday night. Here is how to watch this NBA game online via live streaming.

The NBA has 14 games on tap for Friday, Dec. 23. One of those games will be between the Toronto Raptors (20-8) and the Utah Jazz (18-12). Tipoff from Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City will be at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Root Sports will carry the game in the Greater Salt Lake City area. The Sports Network 4/5 will have the game in Canada. Since this game will not be nationally televised in the United States, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Toronto enters play at 20-8 on the season and in second place in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors have a 3.5-game lead over the Boston Celtics (17-12) in the Atlantic Division standings. Toronto has won two straight, has gone 8-2 in its last 10, and is a great 9-3 away from the Air Canada Centre this year.

Utah enters play at 18-12 and in sixth place in the Western Conference. The Jazz have a half-game lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder (17-12) in the Northwest Division standings. Utah has lost two straight, has gone 7-3 in its last 10 games, and is 10-6 at home this season.

Date: Friday, Dec. 23

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Venue: Vivint Smart Home Arena

TV Info: ROOT, TSN 4/5

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Jazz will be getting two points at home from the visiting Raptors. The associated moneylines for this game are Toronto -130 and Utah +110. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 199.5 points.

Take the Jazz getting points at home. It’s always tough to play on the road in Salt Lake City. The altitude and a raucous home environment should give the Jazz the edge in this one on Friday night.

