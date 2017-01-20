Raptors at Hornets live stream: How to watch online

The Charlotte Hornets (21-21) will host the Toronto Raptors (28-14) on Friday night. Here is how to watch this Eastern Conference NBA game online.

There are nine NBA games on the schedule for Friday, Jan. 20. One of those games happening in the Eastern Conference will be between the Toronto Raptors (28-14) and the Charlotte Hornets (21-21). Tipoff from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte will be at 7:00 p.m. ET.

TSN1/4 will carry the game in Canada. FOX Sports Southeast will carry the game in the Greater Charlotte area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Toronto enters play at 28-14 on the year and in second place in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors lead the Boston Celtics (26-16) by two games in the Atlantic Division standings. Toronto lost its most recent game on the road to the division rival Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night, 94-89. The Raptors have gone 6-4 in their last 10 games and 13-8 away from the Air Canada Centre this season.

Charlotte enters play at 21-21 on the year and in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. The Hornets trail the Atlanta Hawks (24-18) by three games in the Southeast Division standings. Charlotte won its most recent game over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night, 107-85. The Hornets have gone 3-7 in their last 10 games and are 13-7 at the Spectrum Center this season.

Date: Friday, Jan. 20

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Venue: Spectrum Center

TV Info: TSN1/4, FSSE

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Hornets will be laying 1.5 points at home to the visiting Raptors. The associated moneylines for this game are Charlotte -110 and Toronto -110. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 215.5 points.

This game is a pick ’em. Given that Toronto is a strong road team, probably go with the Raptors over the Hornets in this one.

