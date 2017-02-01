Raptors at Celtics live stream: How to watch online

The Boston Celtics (30-18) will host the Toronto Raptors (30-19) on Wednesday night. Here is how to watch this Eastern Conference NBA game online.

In years past, the Toronto Raptors used to win the Atlantic Division without breaking a sweat. That’s not the case this time, as the Boston Celtics have been hot on their heels all season long, and finally overtook them this week.

While the Celtics and Raptors are only separated by 0.5 games in the standings, they’ve been trending in completely opposite directions since the new year. The Raptors went 8-9 in January, including losing six of their last eight, as they saw their perch atop the division slip out of their grasp.

Injuries to Patrick Patterson and DeMar DeRozan have been a part of their slump, but the other part is that opposing defenses have started to figure them out. You can only get away with guard-heavy lineups running iso plays for so long.

The Celtics, meanwhile, have gone 10-4 in January, and have rode the hot hand of Isaiah Thomas all the way. He has carried his team in spite of his backcourt partner Avery Bradley being out for the past seven games, and Jaylen Brown making up those minutes at the two. The Celtics are currently on a four-game win streak, with Thomas averaging 34 points during that stretch. Even when they lose, he can still go off for 38 or 40 points.

Despite the Raptors’ struggles in January, they were still able to beat the Celtics in Toronto. Given that they lead the season series 2-0, you have to think that the Raptors are in the Celtics’ head. Both of their wins were hard-fought battles, and games in which they overcame double-digit halftime deficits.

This game will only be televised in local markets. Anyone who lives outside of Boston or Toronto will have to purchase League Pass to watch this contest. It’s a paid subscription, but it’ll be well worth it to watch this game.

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 1

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: TD Garden

TV Info: Check local listings

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

At worst, this game is an exciting battle between arguably the two best guards in the East. At best, it’s a slugfest between two budding rivals. If they meet in the playoffs this year, it’ll easily make for one of the best series.

