Raptors at Bulls live stream: How to watch online

One of the eight games in the NBA on Saturday is the Toronto Raptors (24-11) traveling to the Windy City to take on Jimmy Butler and the Chicago Bulls (18-18). Tipoff from the United Center in will be at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The Sports Network will have the broadcast in Canada. WGN will carry the game in the Greater Chicago area. Since this game will not be nationally televised in the United States, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, but you’ll need a subscription to watch.

Toronto enters play at 24-11 on the year and in second place in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors lead the Boston Celtics (22-14) by 2.5 games in the Atlantic Division standings. Toronto won its most recent game over the Utah Jazz on Thursday night, 101-93. The Raptors have gone 6-4 in their last 10 games and are 12-6 away from the Air Canada Centre this season.

Chicago enters play at 18-18 on the year and in eighth place in the Eastern Conference. The Bulls trail the Cleveland Cavaliers (27-8) by 9.5 games in the Central Division standings. Chicago has won two in a row, has gone 5-5 in its last 10, and is 11-7 at the United Center this season.

Date: Saturday, Jan. 7

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: United Center

TV Info: TSN, WGN

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Bulls will be getting two points at home from the visiting Raptors. The moneylines for this game are Toronto -130 and Chicago +110. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 207.5 points.

This is a game the Bulls will need to win to prove that they can be a viable Eastern Conference Playoff team. Getting points at home from Toronto might spur Chicago into upsetting the Raptors at home on Saturday night.

