Raptors at 76ers live stream: How to watch online

The Philadelphia 76ers (13-26) will host the Toronto Raptors (28-13) on Wednesday night. Here is how to watch this Atlantic Division rivalry game online.

There are nine NBA games on tap for Wednesday, Jan. 18. One of those games will be between Atlantic Division rivals in the Toronto Raptors (28-13) and the Philadelphia 76ers (13-26). Tipoff from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia will be at 7:00 p.m.

TSN1/4/5 will carry the game in the Greater Toronto area. Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia will carry the game in the Greater Philadelphia area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Toronto enters play at 28-13 on the year and in second place in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors lead the Boston Celtics (26-15) by two games in the Atlantic Division standings. Toronto has won four games in a row, has gone 6-4 in its last 10, and is 13-7 away from the Air Canada Centre this season.

Philadelphia enters play at 13-26 on the year and in 13th place in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers trail the Raptors by 14 games in the Atlantic Division standings. Philadelphia won its most recent game over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, 113-104. The 76ers have gone 6-4 in their last 10 games and are 8-14 at the Wells Fargo Center this season.

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 18

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Wells Fargo Center

TV Info: TSN1/4/5, CSNP

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the 76ers will be getting 5.5 points at home from the visiting Raptors. The associated moneylines for this game are Toronto -220 and Philadelphia +190. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 213 points.

Swallow the points and go with the Raptors in this one. These two teams are very familiar with each other. Toronto is a solid team on the road and Philadelphia doesn’t have the home-court advantage to thwart that on Wednesday night.

