Raptors (28-14) at Hornets (21-21): Preview

The Raptors end their 3-game road swing in Charlotte tonight. Suddenly beset with injuries, Toronto is likely to struggle.

The Toronto Raptors find themselves in considerable difficulty. In the last two games, three important players have suffered head injuries. While I’d be the first to admit the Raptors have been fortunate over the past few years with their health, the basketball gods are tipping the scales the wrong way in a hurry.

Jonas Valanciunas is not listed as injured, which is good news though hard to believe. He endured a hard fall and serious contact from the floor to the back of his head. At a minimum, he’s got to be suffering headaches. Lucas Nogueira is going through the concussion protocol, while DeMarre Carroll appears to have neck strain rather than a concussion.

If I were Masai Ujiri, I’ll put all of them on the jet to Toronto, and tell them not to get out of bed until Sunday shootaround unless they are visiting the doctor. While that would leave the big team extremely short of bodies, it’s only one game.

The Raps could very easily lose to the Charlotte Hornets at full strength. For whatever reason, these guys have always been able to handle the Raptors, particularly on their home floor. The Hornets just returned after a winless 5-game road trip and defeated Portland, so you know they are ready.

Charlotte has a relatively veteran-heavy roster, and a quality coach in Steve Clifford. However, I wouldn’t want to be their GM. They look like they are on that dreaded in-between treadmill; just strong enough to sneak into the playoffs two years out of three, only to be quickly dispatched.

3 keys to Raptors victory

Don’t let Kemba Walker run wild. He’s their version of Kyle Lowry, a small, quick scorer and distributor. He’s made 115 3-balls this season (tied for second behind Lowry in the East) so can’t be allowed open looks on the perimeter. Walker has to be bothered out there (hurry back, Patrick Patterson!) and made to put the ball on the floor. His pick and roll mates aren’t that dangerous. Get a hand in the face of Marvin Williams. He’s a 3-point shooting one-trick pony at this stage of his career, so deny him the ball by tight coverage. Get some balanced scoring. That loss in Philly was irksome; there were plenty of open looks wasted by poor shooting. The Raps starters are hurting or tired; the second unit needs to step up.

Conclusion & Final Score

I’m reluctant to so much as guess at the result of this one, since coach Dwane Casey will have so many game-time decisions to make about key players. With no confidence whatsoever, I’ll take a stab.

Hornets 106 – Raptors 100

