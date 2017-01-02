Raptors (23-10) at Spurs (27-7): Preview

Two serious contenders clash in Texas. The Raptors try to go positive for their road trip, while the Spurs want to regain their winning ways after a disappointment in Georgia.

The Raptors officially step into a nasty 5-game stretch of their schedule with a date in San Antonio. The Spurs are the best of the 5 opponents Toronto will face, but 3 of the other four are well above .500, and the other, Chicago, has given our team fits in recent seasons.

San Antonio has been the best-managed franchise in professional sports for two decades. Their worst record since 1999-2000 was 50-32 in 2009-10, and they have won four championships in this century.

They keep their players (and their coach) forever, and the success of the Spurs means players know they must check their egos if they want to get on the floor. They also have the market cornered on finding gems among later picks in the NBA draft (Tony Parker #28, Manu Ginobili #57, Kawhi Leonard #15 by Indiana, then traded…oops).

This year’s Spurs have shrugged off the retirement of Tim Duncan by back-filling with Pau Gasol. LaMarcus Aldridge provides stellar frontcourt scoring and defense, and the backcourt passes and scores without regard to who’s actually playing there.

3 keys to Raptors victory

Don’t get dazzled by the ball movement so you lose your man. The Spurs make the ball work to create optimal shots, to a degree which can appear hypnotic. Stay at home, defenders, and on your feet (I’m looking at you, Lucas Nogueira!). I don’t care if the Raptors never block a shot in this game. A veteran group like these Spurs will embarrass D men looking for spectacular plays. Whoever is being covered by Leonard needs to get rid of the ball. Kawhi is the best swingman defender not named LeBron James in the NBA, and can wreck half-court sets in a hurry. The Spurs allow the third-fewest points (98.3 PG), and it’s not by accident. Get out to the perimeter. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich loves to hate the long ball, but it’s a pose. His squad leads the NBA, making 40.7% of their attempts. They also convert 82.3% of their free throws, another league-leading stat.

Conclusion & Final Score

I’d like to tell you about how the Raptors are going to end their long drought in San Antonio with a win – but I can’t. The Spurs are going to be out of sorts after blowing a late lead in Atlanta to lose in OT. Coach Pop will be all over them to get this game.

Patrick Patterson is once again going to be out of the lineup. The Raptors were able to cobble together some oddball fivesomes to fend off the Lakers without him…but these are the Spurs.

Spurs 114 – Raptors 108

