Raptors (22-9) at Suns (9-23): Preview

The Raptors are facing a rebuilding Suns team. Even so, Toronto has had difficulty winning in Phoenix. Can they have better luck tonight?

The Toronto Raptors must lick their wounds after a disappointing showing against Golden State and face the Phoenix Suns. I suppose if you had to pick an opponent for the second night of a back to back, the fading Suns would be a wise choice.

Phoenix has been a sad place for hoops fans in recent years. The Suns have not made the post-season in six years, and they’ll need a miracle to avoid making it seven. Their roster offers a few glimmers of hope, particularly guard Devin Booker, power forward Marquese Chriss, and Euro-forward (meaning positionless) Dragan Bender. But this group is either too young, like those three, or too old, like Leandro Barbosa, Jared Dudley and Tyson Chandler.

They have lost 6 of their last 7 games, and most of those losses have been by double digits. In fairness, they have played Houston and San Antonio twice each in this span, with predictable results.

3 keys to Raptors victory

Start playing from the tip-off. Last night’s Q1 disaster was just the latest and most egregious instance of Toronto’s inability to start their games like they are interested. Let’s have all five guys touch the ball on offense, rather than the DeRozan isolation stuff everyone’s expecting. Norman Powell is going to start in place of DeMarre Carroll; he needs to be involved. Feed the bigs. Assuming Jonas Valanciunas can bounce back from his unimpressive outing against GSW, he and Bebe Noguiera should be able to do a lot of damage in the paint. Chandler used to be a top-drawer tip protector, but not anymore. The backup is disappointing Alex Len. Be careful of their second unit. There’s some talent on their rotation, more than you might expect from a team with their record. T.J. Warren is a consistent scorer, and I’ve always liked Brandon Knight. Their highest-percentage 3-point shooters are also benchers.

Conclusion & Final Score

For a 9-win team, Phoenix scores a lot of points, but they give up 114.3 per game, which is tied with Brooklyn for the NBA’s worst. If the Raptors can score inside and out, and off the fast break, this game should be a W.

Raptors 122 – Suns 110

