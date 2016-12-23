Raptors (20-8) at Jazz (18-12): Preview

The Raptors meet the Jazz in what promises to be a low-scoring affair. Can Toronto’s boiling-hot offense click against Utah’s impressive defense?

The Toronto Raptors begin their six-game road trip with a stop in Utah. The Jazz, proud owners of sports’ most inappropriate team name (is there a less jazzy City on the planet than Salt Lake?) are enjoying a playoff-worthy season. They are overdue, having missed the post-season five of the last six campaigns.

The team has been built carefully and to last. They found an excellent defensive center, Rudy Gobert, late in the draft. He leads the NBA in blocked shots at 2.7 per game [PG], and averages a double-double in points and rebounds. The Jazz’ top scorer at 22 points PG is Gordon Hayward, who is a tribute to the virtues of sound technique. Watch this guy – he moves economically but with surprising speed based on a quick first step, shoots gracefully, moves the ball with purpose – and you’ll see someone to emulate.

Joining Gobert to wave the French flag is Boris Diaw. When he first came into the NBA, I wondered why anyone would use a first-round draft pick on him. He’s passed the 1,000-game mark recently, so I was seriously wrong. Boris is smart enough to play any position; he’s a less athletic Draymond Green.

Joe Inglis is an Australian who’s become this season’s Kyle Korver. He’s draining long balls at a 47.6% rate.

The final starter is Shelvin Mack, who, like Hayward, played college ball at Butler, which has an enrollment under 4, 900.

Three internationals, and two guys from Butler. Sure.

3 keys to Raptors victory

Run at every opportunity. The Jazz want to play at a snail’s pace. They are the NBA’s best defensive team, allowing an average of 94.9 points PG. (Their 18th win was over Memphis, 82-73. What a snoozefest that must have been.) The Raptors need to disrupt them with quick-hitting plays. Move the ball. Inevitably, there’s going to be a lot of half-court sets to be played. The paint will not be a happy place, so Raptors shooters must hit a significant number of three-balls, which only happens with open looks. Win the turnover battle. Utah suffers more turnovers than it forces, while the Raptors are the opposite. If that stat remains true, there’s a big advantage there for Toronto in what I expect to be a tight game.

Conclusion & Final Score

This is not an easy game to forecast. The Jazz appear to have some nagging injuries and illness is bothering some key contributors like Rodney Hood. I think our team’s offense might prove too much even for Utah, which has struggled to score lately.

Raptors 101 – Jazz 96

