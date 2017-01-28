Raptors 102 – Bucks 86: Quick start

The Raptors badly needed a victory over the Bucks. On the strength of a strong first quarter, and solid D throughout, they got it.

The Toronto Raptors ended their five-game losing skid with a workmanlike victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. On a night when Kyle Lowry was named to the All-Star team as a backup, our brilliant point guard led his team in points, assists, and determination.

The Raps looked like they were on their way to yet another desultory start to a game, down 6 after 4+ minutes. Then then floor tilted dramatically in the home team’s favour. The Bucks made more turnovers than baskets, and the Raps made them pay, going on a 22-2 run. The quarter ended with Toronto up 17.

Though there were more than a few nervous moments to come, the game was essentially over. Milwaukee “won” the last 3 quarters by a point, though they never got closer than 7 points.

While Lowry’s 32 points were a game high, he had considerable help from Norman Powell, who added 19 as a better than adequate replacement for DeMar DeRozan. Our All-Star shooting guard missed his third straight game due to his wonky ankle. Norman has seized the opportunity, scoring from beyond the arc and with his aggressive and speedy drives to the tin.

The Raptors have been in a tailspin largely because of poor outside shooting. Today’s game provided some relief, tempered with unrelieved concern. While Toronto proved to itself that solid defense (Lucas Nogueira blocked 5 shots, Terrence Ross grabbed 6 defensive rebounds) can cure many ills, the shooting issue lingers. TRoss was 1 of 7 for the night, while DeMarre Carroll’s season-long poor marksmanship was on display, again. He was 1 of 6 from long distance, and no defender even bothers to close out on him.

Final thoughts

The Bucks are suffering for many reasons, the most important of which are a dreadful frontcourt and an unbalanced offense. If either Jabari Parker or Giannis Antetokounmpo have off-nights, this team won’t score 75 points.

In a surprise (non) move, Jared Sullinger never stepped on the floor. One wonders if his foot was bothering him or if he’s being punished for his unimpressive play since returning from injury. He will be needed Sunday against the Orlando Magic and their array of big bodies.

The NBA’s Eastern Conference is insanely tight at the moment. The Raps are in second place, but another spell of bad play will see them tumble severely. Let’s hope there’s another win on the way tomorrow.

