Raptor 101 – Jazz 93: Not too late

The Raptors were behind the Jazz all game long, except at the end. The combination of Lowry’s brilliance and resilient defense produced a welcome victory.

The Utah Jazz are not enamored with Toronto Raptors‘ point guard Kyle Lowry. In fact, they might run over him with the team bus if he steps off the curb. Lowry led a Q4 comeback for the second time in 2 weeks as the Raptors held off the Jazz 101 – 93.

In Salt Lake City, Lowry scored 19 in the final 12 minutes, last night he poured in 16. The Raptors, who staggered through yet another desultory first quarter, were behind the Jazz the entire game until DeMar DeRozan drained a mid-range jumper with 3:44 to play. That shaky one-point lead would never be relinquished.

Shooting still an issue

The Raptors’ outside shooting continued to be unreliable. DeMar was 8 for 26 from the floor, largely because he was clanging even close shots off the front rim. Terrence Ross was 2 for 8 from beyond the arc, and several of those attempts were uncontested. Cory Joseph has been slumping for weeks, and a 1 for 8 night won’t break the negative spiral.

This was a night for the starters to dominate, and they did. Jonas Valanciunas enjoyed a big outing with 18 points. Several of his baskets were tip-ins from that surfeit of Toronto misses. Eight of his 18 rebounds were on the offensive glass.

Lucas Nogueira got the start at power forward, as Patrick Patterson’s knee remains problematic and Pascal Siakam has been struggling. Bebe was respectable, if not dominant. I liked his passing, though he might look to shoot more.

The Jazz aren’t an outfit which takes chances on D, and the Raptors protected the ball exceptionally well. Combine those 2 factors, and you have only 4 Toronto turnovers, an remarkable number. The Raps forced 18 from a Jazz team without George Hill at the point.

A happy ending

This was a game which could easily have slipped away, like the Phoenix one did. However, Lowry refused to lose, and the Raps’ defensive effort in crunch time was admirable. There have been prettier victories, but few more necessary than this one. A slump isn’t desirable any time, especially not now as the Eastern Conference tightens up.

The Raps visit Chicago on Saturday night.

