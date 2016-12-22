Ranking the Miami Heat players in order of trade value

The Miami Heat are currently 13th in the eastern conference with a 9-20 record. Here we rank in order the trade value of each Heat player.

1. Hassan Whiteside

Age: 27

Position: Center

2016/17 Salary: $22,116,750

Contract Expires: 2019/20 (Player option)

2016/17 Stats: 18.1 points per game (PPG), 14.8 rebounds per game (RPG), 2.4 blocks per game (BPG), 54.8 field goal percentage (FG%), 33.8 minutes per game (MPG), 29 games played (GP)

At just 27 years of age and having a career year, Whiteside is the cream of the crop as a Miami Heat trade target. Despite the influx of small ball throughout the league, Whiteside has shown there is still a place in the league for a traditional inside big man. In what is essentially his third full season in the league, Whiteside will surely come under heavy consideration when it comes to all star voting.

If the Heat were to become open to dealing Whiteside, it would make sense that a center/big would be coming to them in return. Sacramento Kings big man DeMarcus Cousins would be the ideal target. With speculation always at his doorstep, and controversy never far away, a call to the Kings regarding Cousins could definitely be a consideration.

2. Goran Dragic

Age: 30

Position: Point Guard

2016/17 Salary: $15,890,000

Contract Expires: 2019/20 (Player option)

2016/17 Stats: 19.1 PPG, 6.7 assists per game (APG), 4.1 RPG, 45.4 FG%, 41.6 three-point percentage (3P%), 34.4 MPG, 24 GP

Currently enjoying his best season since arriving in Miami, Dragic has been a constant source of trade speculation throughout the season. With team president Pat Riley recently stating that the team is looking at adding an additional pick in this upcoming draft, Dragic’s name is always one of the first that is going to come up in trade talks. And considering the recent spike in the league’s salary cap, Dragic’s contract represents a steal for a prospective team.

Dragic is demonstrating that when given the chance to have the ball in his hands and create, he can emulate the form that earns him all-NBA third team honours in 2013/14. He has excelled since Dion Waiters went down with a groin injury, averaging 22.3 PPG and 7.5 APG combined with a 47.6 FG%.

A team who could view Dragic as a key step in their development as a franchise are the Denver Nuggets. With incumbent point guard Emanuel Mudiay still up and down with his form, a deal centred around these two dynamic players is a viable option.

3. Justise Winslow

Age: 20

Position: Small Forward

2016/17 Salary: $2,593,440

Contract Expires: 2018/19 (Team option)

2016/17 Stats: 10.9 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 3.4 APG, 1.5 steals per game (SPG), 35.0 FG%, 22.6 3P%, 34.7 MPG, 13 GP

Currently in his second season in the league, Winslow has only recently returned from a 16 game absence due to a wrist injury. And although he maintained his high standards on the defensive end, his efficiency on the offensive has unfortunately regressed. Having shot a modest 42.2 FG% as a rookie, Winslow’s shooting has returned just a 35.0 FG%. Selected number 10 overall in the 2015 draft, Winslow arrived in Miami after one season and an NCAA title with Duke.

Seen as having considerable upside, the comparisons with San Antonio Spurs superstar Kawhi Leonard have been common since his arrival in South Beach. However as has been demonstrated thus far, Winslow has significant work ahead of him to reach the lofty standards Leonard has set.

Combining Dragic and Winslow in the one trade could be the best way to achieve a maximum return. With the Minnesota Timberwolves struggling to this point of the season and in seemingly need of veteran guidance, this could be a team which the Heat could target. The trade would center around Dragic, Winslow and Timberwolves emerging star Andrew Wiggins. Further, the Heat would receive rookie Kris Dunn as their point guard for the future.

4. Josh Richardson

Age: 23

Position: Shooting Guard/Small Forward

2016/17 Salary: $874,636

Contract Expires: 2017/18

2016/17 Stats: 10.4 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 2.2 APG, 38.1 FG%, 31.3 3P%, 29.4 MPG, 19 GP

Richardson had an interrupted start to his second season in the league due to an ankle injury sustained during the preseason. Since his return, Richardson has been impressive on the defensive end. However, his shooting has regressed following an amazing finish to his rookie campaign. Finishing last season with a 45.2 FG% return, his numbers have dropped this season to 38.1%. In particular his three-point shooting has fallen away, dropping from 46.1 to 31.3 3P%.

The promising aspect for both the Heat and Richardson is that he has shown he is capable of consistently hitting the outside. In the final 30 games of his rookie campaign, Richardson hit a remarkable 52 percent from three-point range. However, now that teams are more aware of his capabilities, he is finding it much harder to break free for open ;looks.

Still, at just 23 years of age and with an incredibly cheap contract, Richardson represents incredible value on the open trade market. The Washington Wizards are a viable trading partner, who are in need of backcourt depth off the bench. And with second year forward Kelly Oubre Jr struggling for regular court time, this could a move that makes sense for both teams.

5. Tyler Johnson

Age: 24

Position: Shooting Guard

2016/17 Salary: $5,628,000

Contract Expires: 2019/20 (Player option)

2016/17 Stats: 13.4 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.1 APG, 1.2 SPG, 42.6 FG%, 36.6 3P%, 31.1 MPG, 27 GP

The Heat managed to retain Johnson this offseason following an enormous offer sheet made by the Brooklyn Nets. Johnson would be ranked higher if it weren’t backloaded nature of the contract, courtesy of the Nets. Each of the final two years bump up (no pun intended) to $19,245,370. This was designed clearly to make the decision harder on the part of the Heat. As it is, Johnson has provided a great overall contribution off the bench for the Heat this season. He has scored 22 or more points on four occasions, including a career-high 32 in Tuesday’s home loss to the Orlando Magic.

Entering this season, Johnson had played in just 68 career NBA games, making his contract all the more risky for the Heat. But while his salary is at the above number for the first couple years, it remains very attractive and attainable for competing teams.

However due to the nature of his contract, January 15 represents the date from which Johnson is able to be traded.

6. Dion Waiters

Age: 25

Position: Shooting Guard

2016/17 Salary: $2,898,000

Contracts Expires: 2017/18 (Player option)

2016/17 Stats: 14.2 PPG, 3.9 APG, 3.4 RPG, 38.4 FG%, 34.4 3P%, 31.8 MPG, 16 GP

Dion Waiters came to the Miami Heat as somewhat of a surprise. Having turned down the final year of his contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Heat pounced a couple of weeks into the free-agency period. Unfortunately, Waiters has missed the past 12 games with a groin injury. This injury was very untimely as Waiters had started to demonstrate the talent that many observes feel he possesses. In the last eight games prior to his in jury, Waiters posted 18.8 points, 4.4 assists and 3.5 rebounds on 42 percent shooting from the field.

Despite some impressive numbers, efficiency has been the glaring issue for Waiters throughout his career. Still, at just 25 years of age and a very modest contract for this season at least, Waiters would remain an option for a number of teams around the league.

One such option is the Philadelphia 76ers. With big man Nerlens Noelon the outer and the team ink need of defence and creativity,a package of Waiters and Justise Winslow for Noel is something that could be considered.

7. James Johnson

Age: 29

Position: Power Forward

2016/17 Salary: $4,000,000

Contract Expires: 2016/17

2016/17 Stats: 10.3 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 2.2 APG, 49.2 FG%, 32.9 3P%, 24.5 MPG, 25 GP

Despite playing for his fifth team in his eighth NBA season, Johnson is having a career year in his debut season on South Beach. Coming off the bench all season, Johnson has demonstrated a great level of versatility and consistency on a very inconsistent Miami Heat team. At six-foot-nine and with the ability to bring the ball up the floor, Johnson is often able to exploit the opposition player assigned with defending him.

Both Johnson and the Heat have made no secret of how this is the fittest that Johnson has been since entering the league. With this in mind, it’s not surprise to see the numbers he is producing. Essentially at the peak of his career and with a very affordable contract, Johnson would be a welcome addition to a host of teams competing for a playoff spot. As head coach Erik Spoelstra recently stated:

“He’s a dynamic versatile player. Whether you’re playing him at the five or the four, we just want to try to leverage his uniqueness, his versatility.”

In terms of a trade destination, the New Orleans Pelicans would a terrific fit. With their open playing style and need for a veteran presence, Johnson would be a great addition alongside side superstar Anthony Davis.

8. Wayne Ellington

Age: 29

Position: Shooting Guard

2016/17 Salary: $6,000,000

Contract Expires: 2017/18

2016/17 Stats: 12.9 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 2.0 APG, 43.9 FG%, 32.5 3P%, 30.8 MPG, 11 GP

Unfortunately for the Heat, Ellington’s first season in Miami has been interrupted by injury. He missed the initial 16 games of the season knee to a thigh contusion sustained in the preseason, and is now sidelined with a strained hamstring. However, Ellington has impacted when healthy on the court. Despite playing just 11 of the Heat’s 28 games, Ellington is ranked fourth on the team in three-pointers made – 26. On a per game basis, he is ranked 21st in the league in this catergory.

With the explosion of three-point shooting a clear priority throughout the league, Ellington’s value is never going to be higher. In his eighth season in the league and averaging a career high in PPG, a number of teams are sure to be interested in Ellington’s services. The Chicago Bulls are one team in the running for the playoffs who are crying out for perimeter shooting.

If the Heat were looking for a complete rebuild, packaging Ellington for a combination of young forward Bobby Portis and point guard Jerian Grant could be viable option.

9. Willie Reed

Age: 26

Position: Center

2016/17 Salary: $1,015,696

Contract Expires: 2017/18 (Player option)

2016/17 Stats: 3.8 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 55.2 FG%, 11.7 MPG, 21 GP

In his first season with the Heat and just his second in the league, Reed has shown all the hallmarks of being a late bloomer. While his numbers don’t jump off the page, Reed’s athleticism and potential could be attractive to a team in need of rim protection. Reed’s best game to date with the Heat came on December 9 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Reed posted 10 points, 11 rebounds and a block in 20 minutes off the bench.

Considering his very low salary, Reed would almost definitely need to be packaged with another player in a prospective deal. One such deal could involve Reed and guard Dion Waiters heading to Denver in exchange for explosive shooting guard Will Barton. There are a number of reasons why this deal would be advantageous for both teams:

Reed provides some rim protection for a team ranked 26th in the league in defence.

Waiters provides a shot creator for Denver coming off the bench

Barton has another year to run on a very team-friendly contract ($3,533,333)

Barton’s usage rate (20.3) is noticeably lower than Waiters’ (24.7), hence a better partner for

10. Derrick Williams

Age: 25

Position: Power Forward/Small Forward

2016/17 Salary: $4,598,000

Contract Expires: 2016/17

2016/17 Stats: 6.8 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 39.2 FG%, 16.2 MPG, 16 GP

Understandably in the eyes of many, Williams has so far been a disappointment in Miami. Shooting a career-low 39.2 percent from the field, Williams has not found a fit in the rotation and has clearly not the earned the faith of the coaching staff. In Williams’ defence, his opportunities have been very limited. He played just three minutes total in the first seven games of the season, and even when starting some games was never given extended playing time.

Although players need to take responsibility for their individual performances, the blame for some of Williams’ lack of production should be on Erik Spoelstra and his staff. There have been at least a couple of prime examples where Williams was shooting well as a starter, only for Spoelstra to bring him out of the game not to return. For a team that has struggled to score all season, some of these examples were glaring. The faith shown in fellow newcomers Dion Waiters, James Johnson and Wayne Ellington has been noticeable. All three have backed this up with continued improvement in their games.

Still just 25 years old and a former number two overall pick, there are definitely teams that’d be willing to give Williams a shot. One such team is the Oklahoma City Thiunder. Led by their dynamic superstar Russell westbrook, Williams’ game would be a good fit in a uptempo system. With their current starting poward forward being a rookie in Domantas Sabonis, Williams could fit a key role there coming off the bench. In return, the Heat could receive a genuine three-point marksman in Anthony Morrow.

11. Rodney McGruder

Age: 25

Position: Shooting Guard/Small Forward

2016/17 Salary: $543,471

Contract Expires: 2018/19

2016/17 Stats: 6.0 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 38.8 FG%, 31.5 3P%, 25.6 MPG, 27 GP

After impressing in Miami’s preseason schedule, McGruder claimed the final roster spot over the likes of Beno Udrih and Briante Weber. McGruder was a member of the Heat’s D-League affiliate, the Sioux Skyforce and their 2016 title. Due to a rash of injuries in the early part of the season, McGruder has not only played in 27 out of 29 games, he has already started on 15 occasions.

McGruder has earnt his minutes primarily through tenacious effort at the defensive end, and his ability to hit the open three-point shot. Considering a lot has been asked of him as a rookie, his returns thus far have been more than acceptable.

12. Josh McRoberts

Age: 29

Position: Power Forward/Center

2016/17 Salary: $5,782,450

Contract Expires: 2017/18 (Player option)

2016/17 Stats: 5.0 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 2.4 APG, 36.3 FG%, 41.4 3P%, 17.5 MPG, 20 GP

McRoberts has felt the wrath of many Heat fans since his arrival in 2014. The fact that LeBron James departed that summer certainly didn’t help. The main cause for consternation has been the continual games missed by McRoberts due to a variety of injuries. Now in his third season, McRoberts has played a total of 79 games since arriving in Miami. It has simply been frustrating for all involved – player, coaching staff, teammates and fans.

It’s a shame because in small snippets, McRoberts has demonstrated what he is capable of producing. He has the ability to spread the floor, defend the low post adequately and pass proficiently for a big man. With a player option on his contract next season, finding the right trading partner could be a struggle.

A potential trade could be made with the Boston Celtics, who could use an extra big man in their rotation heading into the playoffs. With Jonas Jerebko’s contract expiring this summer, this could be a viable option.

13. Luke Babbitt

Age: 27

Position: Power Forward/Small Forward

2016/17 Salary: $1,227,000

Contract Expires: 2016/17

2016/17 Stats: 4.0 PPG, 1.8 RPG, 33.0 FG%, 32.8 3P%, 15.0 MPG, 22 GP

Miami represents Babbitt’s third team in his seventh NBA season. Babbitt has filled in admirably when asked to start at the power forward slot vacated this season by Chris bosh. However, his overall capabilities have their limitations . He does has the ability to knock down the open three, and has quite adequate ball handling skills. But his lack of athleticism and overall size and strength limits his usefulness in certain situations.

A team looking to trade for Babbitt is likely in “win now”mode and is looking to top up the end of their bench for an outside marksman in the playoffs. One team is the Chicago Bulls, who are currently in desperate need of outside shooting. With the Heat claiming guard Isaiah Canaan in return on a cheap deal, this could make sense for both teams.

14. Udonis Haslem

Age: 36

Position: Power Forward

2016/17 Salary: $4,000,000

Contract Expires: 2016/17

2016/17 Stats: 0.8 PPG, 1.3 RPG, 25 FG%, 5.1 MPG, 8 GP

Under no circumstances will Haslem be traded. Essentially the heart and soul of the franchise, Haslem will remain in South Beach until the end of the season when his career will likely come to an end.

With another heartbreaking loss on Tuesday, this time at the hands of the Orlando Magic in double overtime, there’d be little surprise if wholesale changes were on the way very soon for the Miami Heat.

