Rajon Rondo takes a swipe at former Kings teammates in effort to praise himself

Rajon Rondo hasn’t been a perfect fit with the Chicago Bulls in his first season with the franchise. The former All-Star guard was benched for two weeks earlier this month, a move that left many confused – including Rondo.

The mercurial Rondo, who led the league in assists with the Sacramento Kings, believes his struggles with the Bulls might have more to do with the personnel than anything he’s doing differently this season.

Oh, and he took a swipe at his former Kings teammates in the process.

“It’s just, maybe, the personnel in this situation,” Rondo told NBA.com. “I mean, last year – I hate to keep talking about last year – but you couldn’t name three people on my team, the Sacramento Kings, and I led the league in assists. You know? I don’t know. I believe so (that his skill set still has value), given the right personnel and the flow of the game.”

Last season in Sacramento, Rondo teamed with All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins and forward Rudy Gay, both of whom could fill it up. So it wasn’t like Rondo was a one-man show with the Kings.

But his falloff has been somewhat dramatic this season. Rondo is averaging 7.2 points – his lowest since his rookie season – with 7.0 assists and 6.1 rebounds with the Bulls. His shooting percentage has also suffered in Chicago, hitting a career-worst 37 percent of his shots from the floor.