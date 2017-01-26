Rajon Rondo sets social media ablaze with lengthy Instagram post on Bulls

Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade gave their strong opinions about the Chicago Bulls after Wednesday night’s loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Now, it’s Rajon Rondo turn to create more chaos.

After the Chicago Bulls blew a double-digit lead in the final minutes of Wednesday night’s game at home against the Atlanta Hawks, Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade took to the locker room media availability to voice their frustrations about the team.

Their quotes set the NBA world on fire into the late hours of Wednesday, which led to an interesting reaction throughout most of Thursday.

Then, Rajon Rondo showed up.

He didn’t just show up. He did it for the (Insta)Gram.

Check out this post with Rondo voicing his thoughts on the status of the Bulls after Wednesday’s loss:

My word.

There’s dumpster fires. There’s drama shows.

And then, there’s the 2016-17 Chicago Bulls.

“If anything is questionable, it’s the leadership.”

There’s only two people that final sentence could be directed at and you’re only going to need two guesses to figure out who.

I guess this “Three Alphas” thing isn’t really working out, is it?

Twitter had a ball reacting to Rondo’s post on Instagram. Here’s some of the best tweets from Rondo’s clapback post on IG.

Chance the Rapper didn't make Coloring Book for the Bulls to be in shambles like this — Zito (@_Zeets) January 26, 2017

D-Wade gonna be in the locker room waiting like…. pic.twitter.com/GuQk1i19fG — LizzLocker (@Lizzs_Lockeroom) January 27, 2017

There's only one way to settle this Bulls beef. Connect Four battle! pic.twitter.com/O4Hrz7F5DH — J.E. Skeets (@jeskeets) January 26, 2017

looks like chicago is ????

????

???? back on their bull-shit — samuel (@retyart) January 26, 2017

How I imagine my face was while reading the Rondo post… pic.twitter.com/vJcOiWosIR — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) January 26, 2017

There’s one thing that’s always certain about the Chicago Bulls: they’re never boring. They may not be very good, but they’re never not eventful.

It’s bad enough the Bulls are hovering with complete mediocrity around the .500 mark with the All-Star break approaching, but this just made matters even worse.

Rondo, Wade and Butler were supposed to at least carry the Bulls into a lower seed of the postseason on the Eastern Conference side this year (or at least that’s what management wanted everyone to believe), but it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen.

This mess is just getting started.

