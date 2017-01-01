Rajon Rondo to meet with Bulls GM about future

Chicago Bulls point guard Rajon Rondo says he will talk to general manager Gar Forman to discuss his future with the team.

Rondo did not play in Saturday's 116–96 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, and played only 11 minutes and sat out the entire second half of the team's 111–101 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Friday.

“Gar and I will talk,” Rondo said. “We're going to talk tonight and we'll go from there.”

“It's been a tough season for us right now,” Rondo added. “It's been ups and downs. Certain buttons are being pushed. The Bulls are trying to figure things out.”

Rondo, 30, signed a two-year, $28.1 million deal with Chicago in the offseason.

Rondo is averaging 7.2 points, 7.1 assists and 6.5 rebounds in 29 games this season.

Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg said that they will continue to evaluate Rondo's playing time.

“He was great over there on the bench, cheering for guys, and being professional. We'll see how it plays out and we'll evaluate it again before the next one,” Hoiberg said.

“[Hoiberg] told me that I've been looking slow the last five games,” Rondo said. “He asks me all the time, 'Am I healthy?' I responded, saying that I think this is the best I've ever felt this part of the season, so we'll see how it goes.”

– Scooby Axson

