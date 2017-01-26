Rajon Rondo lashes out at Dwyane Wade, Jimmy Butler for criticism of Bulls

Less than 24 hours after Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler lashed out against their Bulls teammates through the media, Rajon Rondo took an opposite stance on Instagram.

The Bulls’ ongoing dysfunction has never been more palpable: they blew a significant lead in a loss to the Hawks, Wade and Butler bashed the team’s effort and desire, and now Rondo, whose role has been marginalized, took to Instagram with a photo of himself, Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce, drawing an unflattering comparison to the title-winning Celtics team he played for.

“My vets would never go to the media. They would come to the team. My vets didn't pick and choose when they wanted to bring it. They brought it every time they stepped in the gym whether it was practice or a game. They didn't take days off. My vets didn't care about their numbers. My vets played for the team. When we lost, they wouldn't blame us. They took responsibility and got in the gym. They showed the young guys what it meant to work. Even in Boston when we had the best record in the league, if we lost a game, you could hear a pin drop on the bus. They showed us the seriousness of the game. My vets didn't have an influence on the coaching staff. They couldn't change the plan because it didn't work for them. I played under one of the greatest coaches, and he held everyone accountable. It takes 1-15 to win. When you isolate everyone, you can't win consistently. I may be a lot of things, but I'm not a bad teammate. My goal is to pass what I learned along. The young guys work. They show up. They don't deserve blame. If anything is questionable, it's the leadership.”

Rondo has seen his playing time and role dwindle over the course of the season, and it’s been widely speculated he may be on his way out sooner than later.

The Bulls are now 23–24.

