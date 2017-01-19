Quincy Acy to Re-Sign With Nets on Second 10-Day Contract

The Brooklyn Nets signed Quincy Acy to a 10-day contract one week ago. His time in Brooklyn will continue through yet another 10-day deal.

After releasing forward Anthony Bennett, the Brooklyn Nets brought in Quincy Acy as his replacement. Acy earned an opportunity in Brooklyn through a 10-day contract, and now his chance at landing an NBA deal will continue through another 10-day contract.

Want your voice heard? Join the Nothin’ But Nets team!

According to sources on the Vertical, Quincy Acy will re-sign with the Nets on a second 10-day deal.

Sources: Brooklyn forward Quincy Acy will re-sign on a second 10-day contract. He averaged 6.3 points/2 rebounds in 4 games of first 10-day. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 19, 2017

Acy’s first 10-day contract expired following the Nets’ most recent loss to the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday. Through five games with Brooklyn (DNP for one of them), he posted 6.3 points and two rebounds per game.

The 26-year-old forward has not received significant playing time with the Nets, averaging just 7.5 minutes per game, and he only received 20 minutes of action in one of his outings. However, he has shown that he can provide energy, whether he’s in the paint to grab a rebound or on the defensive end with a block.

In his four-year NBA career, Acy has played for six teams, with the Nets being his sixth. Before joining Brooklyn, Acy was in the D-League for the Texas Legends, the Dallas Mavericks‘ affiliate.

Nets general manager is notorious for taking his chances with D-League prospects (Sean Kilpatrick and Spencer Dinwiddie being the most popular cases), so it wasn’t all that surprising that Brooklyn went after Acy. In 12 games with the Legends, Acy was impressive, tallying 17.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.1 blocks in 31.9 minutes.

With this move, it appears the Nets will continue to explore what Acy can do for the team as a backup three and four. Additionally, with the clock ticking on another 10-day deal, expect Acy to get more playing time in the coming contests.

This article originally appeared on