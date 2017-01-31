Preview: Can Portland get back on the winning end against Charlotte?

Portland plays the Charlotte Hornets at the Moda Center.

Portland just came off a crushing 113-111 loss to the Golden State Warriors. Portland was currently on a three game winning streak until it came to an end against the Warriors. Portland played an overall great game against the Warriors and they look to carry it over against the Hornets. At 21-28, this is going to be a grueling match. The Charlotte Hornets, who are led by Kemba Walker, have one of the best backcourts in the NBA. Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum will have to play exceptional defense in order to pull off a win.

Offensive Keys:

Portland is going to need some help from the bench on this. Kemba Walker is a great defender and will force Lillard to get uncomfortable quickly and will most likely frustrate him as well. Thankfully,

Lillard has McCollum by his side but I have a good feeling Charlotte’s strategy entering the game will be about guarding those two and not letting anything else happen. Portland will also have to be good on the rebounding side as well. If we take bad shots, Plumlee and Davis have to be there underneath and get some easy putbacks. This will probably be a rebounding game and who can grab the most.

Defensive Keys:

Portland will have to be really good at perimeter defense. Kemba is a great driver and with Batum, who is a good corner specialist and 3 point shooter, Portland will need to be aware of those two. Also, Portland is going to need to watch Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, who is known for being a slasher. He can attack the rim and finish tough shots so the Trail Blazers will need to know where is he at all times as well. Lastly, box out Cody Zeller. He is very lengthy and can get some put backs and can get some easy shots up as well.

