Prediction: Sacramento Kings’ Box Score Game 49 at Houston Rockets

The Sacramento Kings travel to Houston to take on the Rockets on January 31, 2017. This article predicts the Sacramento Kings’ box score for that game.

The Sacramento Kings wrap up their eight-game road trip tonight as they travel to Houston to do battle against the Rockets. Houston has already defeated the Kings twice this regular season and both games ended with the Rockets blowing the Kings out.

Last night, the Kings traveled to Philadelphia and were defeated by the 76ers. DeMarcus Cousins put on a great show before fouling out late in the 4th quarter and the Kings ultimately fell 122-119 on Monday. Below is a highlight video from that contest in case you missed the action.

Without further ado, below is my Sacramento Kings’ box score prediction for tonight’s game against Houston Rockets.

Box Score Prediction

The Houston Rockets are a team built on offensive prowess. They play fast as evidenced by ranking 3rd in the NBA in pace this season. They are also very efficient on offense. They rank 3rd in offensive rating, 2nd in points scored, and 1st in three-pointers made per game.

The Rockets defense is a little shaky, though. They rank 21st in the NBA in defensive rating and 24th in points allowed per game.

Expect a bit of a good ole fashioned shootout tonight. That favors the Rockets more than usual as the Kings will be entering on the second of a back-to-back and their fifth game in seven nights. The Kings could and should be worn out in tonight’s contest.

DeMarcus Cousins looked phenomenal against the 76ers before fouling out last night and I suspect his fine run of form to continue tonight in Houston. The ticky tack sixth foul he received against Philly should have Cousins fired up and ready to take it out on the Rockets. Expect a big double-double from Boogie tonight.

Summary

There you have it, my prediction of the Sacramento Kings’ box score for tonight’s game. The Rockets have dominated the Kings so far this regular season and the schedule is stacked against the Kings, too. This is usually the type of game that the Kings steal on the road. Let us hope that trend continues tonight in Houston.

Please check back to A Royal Pain for additional content about this game plus anything and everything you desire to know about the Sacramento Kings this season.

