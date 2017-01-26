Prediction: Sacramento Kings’ Box Score Game 46 at Indiana Pacers

The Sacramento Kings travel to Indiana to take on the Pacers on January 27, 2017. This article predicts the Sacramento Kings’ box score for that game.

The Sacramento Kings travel to Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana to take on the Pacers tonight. The Kings were defeated by Indiana 106-100 earlier this month. This is the final regular season meeting between the two teams.

Last time out, the Kings had their most significant win of the season. Sacramento went to Cleveland and defeated the defending NBA Champion Cavaliers 116-112 on Wednesday. Below is a highlight video from that game in case you missed the action.

Without further ado, below is my box score prediction for the Sacramento Kings against the Indiana Pacers.

Box Score Prediction

Indiana plays fast with relatively NBA average efficiency on both ends of the floor. They rank 9th in the NBA in pace. If you view offensive rating, they rank 18th directly behind the Kings at 17th. In defensive rating, the Pacers rank 14th in the NBA. Expect a similar paced and scoring game to the first meeting this season.

Now three-time All-Star, DeMarcus Cousins should really produce tonight. In the first meeting, Cousins had a triple-double with 25 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists in 38 minutes. That was with Rudy Gay in the lineup and before the latest rotation shift. I expect another monster performance from Boogie tonight against the Pacers.

Summary

There you have it, my prediction of the Sacramento Kings’ box score for tonight’s contest against the Indiana Pacers. After two straight victories, the Kings sit just two games out of the playoffs, so this game is a chance for the Kings prove themselves as contenders and move up in the standings. The Pacers have a great home record and are a playoff team in the Eastern Conference, so I hope the Kings bring their A game tonight and walk away victorious.

Please check back to A Royal Pain for more content about this game and everything you need to know about the Sacramento Kings this season. Thank you for reading.

This article originally appeared on