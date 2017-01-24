Prediction: Sacramento Kings’ Box Score Game 45 at Cleveland Cavaliers

The Sacramento Kings travel to Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers on January 25, 2017. This article predicts the Sacramento Kings’ box score for that game.

The Sacramento Kings travel to the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio to take on the Cavaliers this evening. The Kings were defeated by Cleveland 120-108 earlier this month. This is the final regular season meeting between the two teams.

Last time out, the Kings defeated the Detroit Pistons 109-104 to finish off the sweep of the season series. Below is a highlight video from that game in case you missed the action.

Without further ado, let us get to my Sacramento Kings’ box score prediction for tonight’s contest in Cleveland against the NBA Champion Cavaliers.

Box Score Prediction

The stats do not tell a surprising story for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season. They rank 14th in the NBA in pace, not surprising for a team filled with veteran NBA players. They rank 17th in defensive rating which seems surprising at first until you think about it. They are a veteran team that does not panic and is not harmed by giving up points or playing from behind. They rank 6th in offensive rating and with LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Love, of course, they can efficiently score the ball.

I am looking forward to tonight’s game to see if another Kings’ rotation shift is on the horizon. In their last game, Willie Cauley-Stein received more minutes than Kosta Koufos (21 minutes to 12) and Malachi Richardson earned a career-high in minutes at 14. This is could and probably should be the start of a trend for the Kings, so I will be monitoring closely what Coach Joerger does with both Cauley-Stein and Richardson in tonight’s game.

Summary

There you have it, my prediction of the Sacramento Kings’ box score for tonight’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Kings are catching the Cavs at the right time. Cleveland has lost two straight games, three of their last four, and five of their last seven. Hopefully, the Cavaliers continue their slide tonight against the Kings.

