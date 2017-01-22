Prediction: Sacramento Kings’ Box Score Game 44 at Detroit Pistons

The Sacramento Kings travel to Detroit to take on the Pistons on January 23, 2017. This article predicts the Sacramento Kings’ box score for that game.

The Sacramento Kings get a Monday matchup against the Detroit Pistons at the Palace of Auburn Hills. The Kings were victorious in Sacramento in the first meeting between the teams earlier this month. The Pistons have won three straight games and are ready to exact some revenge against the Kings tonight.

Last time out, the Kings were controversially defeated 102-99 by the Bulls in Chicago. Below is a highlight video in case you missed the action.

DeMarcus Cousins had the following comments postgame about the officiating of the contest.



Without further ado, below is my Sacramento Kings’ box score prediction for the contest against the Detroit Pistons tonight.

Box Score Prediction

The Detroit Pistons play at a slow pace with solid defense in an attempt to grind out victories. They rank 26th in the NBA in pace, 22nd in offensive rating, and 13th in defensive rating. Expect them to rely on their defense and the home crowd to knock off the Kings tonight in Detroit.

DeMarcus Cousins exploded in the last game against Chicago and I expect a similar performance tonight in Detroit. Cousins seems to put the offense squarely on his back when Rudy Gay is absent from the lineup. Given Gay’s season-ending injury, expect Cousins to increase his scoring, shot attempts, free throw attempts, and just, in general, be an offensive juggernaut. Enjoy the Boogie show tonight in Detroit.

Summary

There you have it, my prediction of the Sacramento Kings’ box score for Monday’s game against the Detroit Pistons. Having lost five straight games and eight of their last nine games, the Kings are in desperate need of a win tonight. Here is to hoping the Palace of Auburn Hills is the friendly confines where the Kings can find that victory tonight.

