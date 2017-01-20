Prediction: Sacramento Kings’ Box Score Game 43 at Chicago Bulls

The Sacramento Kings travel to Chicago to take on the Bulls on January 21, 2017. This article predicts the Sacramento Kings’ box score for that game.

The Sacramento Kings head to Chicago to face the Bulls on the second of a back-to-back tonight. This is the first of two meetings between the teams this season. On Monday, February 6th, the Bulls invade Sacramento for the final regular season meeting.

Last night, the Kings were destroyed 107-91 by the Grizzlies in Memphis. Below is a highlight video in case you missed the action. It was a rough game for the Kings so click the link at your own risk.

Without further ado, below is my prediction of the Sacramento Kings’ box score for tonight’s game at the Chicago Bulls.

Box Score Prediction

This season the Chicago Bulls have played some average NBA basketball. They rank 23rd in pace, 20th in offensive rating, and 13th in defensive rating placing them as a relatively average team in the NBA pack.

The Bulls played in Atlanta last night, so it is the second of a back-to-back in a different city for both teams, so no real advantage exists there.

DeMarcus Cousins could explode tonight against the Bulls. The Bulls allow an average of 44.6 points in the paint to their opponent ranking 22nd in the NBA. That is one of many ways Cousins can score, but I am hoping he starts off with a few easy baskets before ramping up and going off on the Bulls tonight. Be on the lookout for how the Boogie man looks tonight on the second of a back-to-back.

Summary

There you have it, my prediction of the Sacramento Kings’ box score for tonight’s game against the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls will be a tough outfit to defeat on their home court, so let us hope the Kings look better than last night and earn a victory in Chicago.

