Prediction: Sacramento Kings’ Box Score Game 42 at Memphis Grizzlies

The Sacramento Kings travel to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies on January 20, 2017. This article predicts the Sacramento Kings’ box score for that game.

The Sacramento Kings embark to Memphis for the first of an eight-game road trip against the Grizzlies. This is the third of four meetings between the teams this season. The teams have split the first two meetings with each team winning on the road.

Last time out, the Indiana Pacers came to Sacramento on Wednesday. The Kings suffered a huge fourth quarter collapse after the horrific Rudy Gay injury to lose 106-100 to the Pacers. Below is a highlight video from that game in case you missed the action.

Without further ado, below is my prediction of the Sacramento Kings’ box score for tonight’s game at the Memphis Grizzlies.

Box Score Prediction

Not much has changed for the Grizzlies since I discussed them on New Year’s Eve. Memphis currently rank 28th in the NBA in pace, 24th in offensive rating, and 4th in defensive rating. Expect a typical Grizzlies game where they attempt to slow down the pace and grind out a victory with good defense tonight in Memphis.

This will be a game of transition for the Kings. Losing your second leading scorer to a horrific season-ending injury can take a toll on a team and will cause a major shakeup. Be on the lookout for new rotation players and just how the Kings cope without Rudy Gay.

The Grizzlies have done a good job of limiting DeMarcus Cousins in the first two meetings, so it will be interesting to see if Cousins shines tonight. Expect him to be fired up to lead the troops after the injury and collapse last time out.

Summary

There you have it, my prediction of the Sacramento Kings’ box score for tonight’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Kings are starting a long road trip, so hopefully, they start it off on the right foot with a victory.

