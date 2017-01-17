Prediction: Sacramento Kings’ Box Score Game 41 vs Indiana Pacers

The Sacramento Kings host the Indiana Pacers on January 18, 2017. This article predicts the Sacramento Kings’ box score for that game.

Indiana Pacers come to Sacramento to take on the Kings in the final game of their seven-game homestand tonight. This is the first of two meetings between the teams this season. On January 27th, the Kings head to Indiana for the final meeting.

Last time out, the Oklahoma City Thunder came to Sacramento and defeated the Kings 122-118 on Sunday. Below is a highlight video from that game in case you missed the action.

Without further ado, below is my prediction of the Sacramento Kings’ box score for tonight’s game against the Indiana Pacers.

Box Score Prediction

The Indiana Pacers play fast but are a league average team at both ends of the floor. They rank 8th in the NBA in pace while rating 16th in both offensive and defensive rating. The Pacers should provide a difficult challenge to finish up this homestand for the Kings tonight.

I am excited to see the match-up between the young exciting Myles Turner and DeMarcus Cousins tonight. I predict Boogie will take Turner to school when the Kings have the ball by producing a big 30 points and 12 rebounds double-double. I am interested to see if Turner can return the favor when the Pacers have the ball. It should be a fun match-up to watch tonight.

Summary

There you have it, my prediction of the Sacramento Kings’ box score for their game against the Indiana Pacers on January 18, 2017. The Pacers bring a fun team to watch into Sacramento tonight, so please tune in and root on the Kings. Here is to hoping the Kings can grab a victory to finish up the homestand strong.

Please check back to A Royal Pain for the postgame content on this game and everything you need to know about the Kings this season. Thank you for reading.

This article originally appeared on